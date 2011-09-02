HELSINKI, Sept 2 Kasper Hamalainen struck twice
and Mikael Forssell scored one goal and created another as
Finland hammered Moldova 4-1 in their Euro 2012 Group E
qualifier in Helsinki.
Forssell, who has been without a club since his contract at
Hanover 96 ran out at the end of last season, created the
opening goal, flicking on Roman Eremenko's corner for Hamalainen
to head home in the 11th minute.
Hamalainen then added a second just before halftime and
Forssell stroked home a penalty in the 52nd minute.
Moldova's misery was compounded as Igor Armas headed the
ball into his own net. Substitute Serghei Alexeev pulled one
back for Moldova with five minutes to go.
Finland remain in fourth place on nine points behind
Netherlands, Sweden and Hungary, three points clear of Moldova
in fifth.
