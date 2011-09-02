HELSINKI, Sept 2 Kasper Hamalainen struck twice and Mikael Forssell scored one goal and created another as Finland hammered Moldova 4-1 in their Euro 2012 Group E qualifier in Helsinki.

Forssell, who has been without a club since his contract at Hanover 96 ran out at the end of last season, created the opening goal, flicking on Roman Eremenko's corner for Hamalainen to head home in the 11th minute.

Hamalainen then added a second just before halftime and Forssell stroked home a penalty in the 52nd minute.

Moldova's misery was compounded as Igor Armas headed the ball into his own net. Substitute Serghei Alexeev pulled one back for Moldova with five minutes to go.

Finland remain in fourth place on nine points behind Netherlands, Sweden and Hungary, three points clear of Moldova in fifth.

