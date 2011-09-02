(Adds match detail)
HELSINKI, Sept 2 Mikael Forssell, who is without
a club, scored one goal and laid on another while Kasper
Hamalainen struck twice to inspire Finland to a 4-1 win over
Moldova in Euro 2012 Group E qualifying on Friday.
Former Chelsea striker Forssell, who has been unattached at
club level since his contract at Hanover 96 ran out at the end
of last season, created the opening goal.
He flicked on Roman Eremenko's corner for Hamalainen to head
home in the 11th minute.
Hamalainen added a second after 43 minutes before Forssell
stroked home a penalty seven minutes after halftime.
Moldova's misery was compounded when Igor Armas headed the
ball into his own net after 71 minutes. Substitute Serghei
Alexeev pulled one back for the visitors in the closing stages.
Finland remained fourth with nine points from seven games,
nine behind leaders Netherlands who host rock bottom San Marino
later on Friday when second-placed Sweden (15 points) also take
on Hungary (12).
Second from bottom Moldova have six points from seven
matches.
