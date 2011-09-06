* Dutch keep up 100 percent record
* Finland's 10 men beaten in Helsinki
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, Sept 6 Kevin Strootman and Luuk de
Jong were on target as Netherlands made it eight wins from eight
Euro 2012 Group E qualifiers with a 2-0 triumph over 10-man
Finland on Tuesday.
The Dutch, the number one side in FIFA's world rankings,
went ahead after 29 minutes when Wesley Sneijder lobbed the ball
forward for the 21-year-old Strootman to beat keeper Lukas
Hradecky with his first touch.
Strootman was injured moments earlier and had only just
returned to the pitch.
De Jong, who came on for Klaas-Jan Huntelaar in the second
half, made it 2-0 from close range deep into stoppage time.
Finnish midfielder Perparim Hetemaj was sent off after
receiving his second yellow card on the hour.
"I am satisfied with the number of chances we created
against very defensive opponents," coach Bert van Marwijk told
Dutch television.
"Our passing game was excellent today but we could have
controlled the ball better in the final third of the pitch."
Captain Mark van Bommel added: "We were sloppy and missed
too many chances".
Finland captain Niklas Moisander said a couple of lapses of
concentration cost his team.
"If you doze once or twice against a top country you will
lose," he said.
