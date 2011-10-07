* Finns were better than us, says coach
HELSINKI Oct 7 Sweden clinched a top-two
position in Euro 2012 Group E qualifying after a smash-and-grab
2-1 victory over neighbours Finland on Friday.
Hungary, in third place, cannot now catch the Swedes who
have a better head-to-head record.
An early goal by Sebastian Larsson put the visitors in front
but a young Finnish side pressed hard in the pouring Helsinki
rain and controlled the first half without threatening keeper
Andreas Isaksson's goal.
The home team fell further behind in the 52nd minute when
Martin Olsson struck.
Joona Toivio pulled one back for Finland, who were routed
5-0 by Sweden earlier in the competition, after 73 minutes.
"I am very happy. Finland played better than us today. We
were effective and we won," Sweden coach Erik Hamren told
reporters.
His talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was shown a yellow
card and will miss the last game of the campaign against group
leaders Netherlands on Tuesday.
"It was cheap. He (the referee) apologised to me and said he
was wrong," said Ibrahimovic.
Netherlands, who are three points clear of Sweden, host
Moldova later on Friday.
The winners of Europe's nine qualifying groups and the best
second-placed team gain automatic berths in the finals alongside
joint hosts Poland and Ukraine while the other eight runners-up
enter two-legged playoffs for the remaining four places.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Tony Jimenez)