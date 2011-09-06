HELSINKI, Sept 6 Kevin Strootman and Luuk de Jong were on target as Netherlands made it eight wins from eight Euro 2012 Group E qualifiers with a 2-0 triumph over 10-man Finland on Tuesday.

The Dutch, the number one side in FIFA's world rankings, went ahead after 29 minutes when Wesley Sneijder lobbed the ball forward for the 21-year-old Strootman to beat keeper Lukas Hradecky with his first touch.

De Jong, who came on for Klaas-Jan Huntelaar in the second half, made it 2-0 from close range deep into stoppage time.

Finnish midfielder Perparim Hetemaj was sent off after receiving his second yellow card on the hour. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Tony Jimenez)