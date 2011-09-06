HELSINKI, Sept 6 Kevin Strootman and Luuk de
Jong were on target as Netherlands made it eight wins from eight
Euro 2012 Group E qualifiers with a 2-0 triumph over 10-man
Finland on Tuesday.
The Dutch, the number one side in FIFA's world rankings,
went ahead after 29 minutes when Wesley Sneijder lobbed the ball
forward for the 21-year-old Strootman to beat keeper Lukas
Hradecky with his first touch.
De Jong, who came on for Klaas-Jan Huntelaar in the second
half, made it 2-0 from close range deep into stoppage time.
Finnish midfielder Perparim Hetemaj was sent off after
receiving his second yellow card on the hour.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Tony Jimenez)