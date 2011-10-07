HELSINKI Oct 7 Sweden clinched a top-two position in Euro 2012 Group E qualifying by easing to a 2-1 victory over neighbours Finland on Friday.

Hungary, in third place, cannot now catch the Swedes who have a better head-to-head record.

An early goal by Sebastian Larsson put the visitors in front but a young Finnish side pressed hard and controlled the first half without threatening keeper Andreas Isaksson's goal.

The home team fell further behind in the 52nd minute when Martin Olsson struck.

Joona Toivio pulled one back for Finland, who were routed 5-0 by Sweden earlier in the competition, after 73 minutes.

Group leaders Netherlands, who are three points clear of Sweden, host Moldova later on Friday.

The winners of Europe's nine qualifying groups and the best second-placed team gain automatic berths in the finals alongside joint hosts Poland and Ukraine while the other eight runners-up enter two-legged playoffs for the remaining four places. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Tony Jimenez)