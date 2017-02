WARSAW, June 18 Knockout stage fixtures at Euro 2012 after Spain and Italy qualified for the quarter-finals on Monday (all matches 1845 GMT):

Quarter-finals

Playing on Thursday, June 21 Czech Republic v Portugal, Warsaw

Playing on Friday, June 22 Germany v Greece, Gdansk

Playing on Saturday, June 23 Spain v Runner-up Group D, Donetsk

Playing on Sunday, June 24 Winner Group D v Italy, Kiev

Semi-finals

Playing on Wednesday, June 27 Winner quarter-final 1 v Winner quarter-final 3, Donetsk

Playing on Thursday, June 28 Winner quarter-final 2 v Winner quarter-final 4, Warsaw

Final

Sunday, July 1 in Kiev