WARSAW, June 22 Knockout stage fixtures at Euro 2012 after Germany became the second team to reach the semi-finals on Friday (all matches 1845 GMT):

Quarter-finals 1 - Czech Republic 0 Portugal 1 2 - Germany 4 Greece 2

Playing on Saturday, June 23 3 - Spain v France, Donetsk

Playing on Sunday, June 24 4 - England v Italy, Kiev

Semi-finals

Playing on Wednesday, June 27 Portugal v Winner quarter-final 3, Donetsk

Playing on Thursday, June 28 Germany v Winner quarter-final 4, Warsaw

Final

Sunday, July 1 in Kiev (Edited by Tom Pilcher)