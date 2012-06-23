UPDATE 1-Soccer-My dream has died, says sacked Ranieri
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
WARSAW, June 23 Knockout stage fixtures at Euro 2012 after Spain became the third team to reach the semi-finals on Saturday (all matches 1845 GMT):
Quarter-finals 1 - Czech Republic 0 Portugal 1 2 - Germany 4 Greece 2 3 - Spain 2 France 0
Playing on Sunday, June 24 4 - England v Italy, Kiev
Semi-finals
Playing on Wednesday, June 27 Portugal v Spain, Donetsk
Playing on Thursday, June 28 Germany v Winner quarter-final 4, Warsaw
Final
Sunday, July 1 in Kiev (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
LONDON, Feb 24 Uruguayan Martin Caceres could make his Southampton debut in the English League Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday despite having not played a competitive game for 12 months, manager Claude Puel said on Friday.