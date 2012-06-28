UPDATE 1-Soccer-Five-star Manchester City edge thriller with Monaco
* Raheem Sterling put hosts ahead with a tap-in at The Etihad
WARSAW, June 28 Knockout stage fixtures at Euro 2012 after Italy joined Spain in the final on Thursday (all matches 1845 GMT):
Semi-finals Portugal 0 Spain 0
(Spain win 4-2 on penalties) Germany 1 Italy 2
Final
Sunday, July 1 in Kiev
Spain v Italy (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
* Raheem Sterling put hosts ahead with a tap-in at The Etihad
Feb 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Tuesday Manchester City 5 Raheem Sterling 26, Sergio Aguero 58,71, John Stones 77, Leroy Sane 82 Monaco 3 Radamel Falcao 32,61, Kylian Mbappe 40 Missed penalty: Radamel Falcao 50 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 53,351 - - - Bayer Leverkusen 2 Karim Bellarabi 48, Stefan Savic 68og Atletico Madrid 4 Saul Niguez 17,
* Doubles for City's Sergio Aguero and Monaco's Radamel Falcao