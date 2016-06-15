MARSEILLE, France, June 15 Antoine Griezmann headed a last-minute goal and Dmitri Payet struck in stoppage time to give Euro 2016 hosts France a 2-0 win over Albania and a place in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

European championship debutants Albania were agonisingly close to their first point in a major tournament until they left Griezmann unmarked to head in Adil Rami's cross in the 90th minute of the Group A match. Payet then finished off a counter-attack deep into stoppage time.

Both teams hit the post in the second half but apart from that struggled to create chances. France defender Bacary Sagna bundled the ball against the post of his own goal and Olivier Giroud headed against the woodwork at the other end.

The result left France with six points followed by Switzerland on four, Romania one and Albania none. Albania have yet to score a goal in the tournament. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Nice; editing by Clare Fallon)