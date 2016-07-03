PARIS, July 3 Hosts France brought Iceland's dream Euro 2016 run to a grinding halt when they demolished the outsiders 5-2 in their Euro 2016 quarter-final on Sunday to earn a mouth-watering last four meeting with Germany.

Iceland's resistance was broken after 12 minutes when Blaise Matuidi's pass over Iceland's defence sent Olivier Giroud clear and he placed an angled shot past keeper Hannes Halldorsson.

Paul Pogba headed the second in the 20th and France ended Iceland's hopes when Dimitri Payet and Antoine Griezmann scored twice in three minutes to put the hosts 4-0 ahead at halftime.

Kolbeinn Sigthorsson turned in Gylfi Sigurdsson's cross in the 56th for Iceland but Giroud then scored his second when he headed in Payet's free kick three minutes later. Iceland's Birkir Bjarnason got a consolation goal six minutes from time. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)