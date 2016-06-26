LYON, France, June 26 France coach Didier Deschamps has made four changes for Sunday's last-16 tie against Ireland at the European Championship with talisman Dmitri Payet and striker Oliver Giroud among those back in the starting 11.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who was part of the team that faced Ireland when the two sides last met in 2009, captains France for a record 55th time, overtaking his coach's own milestone.

Deschamps restores N'Golo Kante, who like Giroud is a yellow card away from suspension, into the holding midfield role.

Blaise Matuidi is also back after being rested for the 0-0 draw with Switzerland last Sunday. He stays on the left side of midfield, pushing Paul Pogba to his less-favoured position on the right.

Despite having three days fewer than France to prepare for the match, Ireland coach Martin O'Neill has made no changes from the team that beat Italy 1-0 to get to the knockout stages.

Daryl Murphy, who has yet to score for his country, leads the line with Shane Long tucked just behind him. (Reporting By John Irish; editing by Clare Fallon)