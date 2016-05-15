May 15 Franck Ribery says he has no desire to return to international football with France despite rumours that he had been keen to earn a place in Didier Deschamps' squad for the European championship.

The Bayern Munich forward retired from international football ahead of the 2014 World Cup but had rediscovered his fitness in the Bundesliga in recent months.

Deschamps named his squad for the European championship on Thursday.

"I have no desire to play for France," Ribery told Bild.

"I told Deschamps that he must take the best players to the European championship but not that I want to return to the national team.

"I left that chapter behind me with my resignation in 2014, and since then I've only thought of my career at Bayern," the 33-year-old added.

"I feel at ease and have joy in football."

Ribery made his France debut in 2006 and reached the World Cup final later that year.

He scored 16 goals for the national side in 81 appearances. (Writing by Ed Dove; Editing by Toby Davis)