PARIS, June 10 France midfielder Dimitri Payet scored a stunning late winner with a strike from 20 metres as the hosts beat plucky Romania 2-1 in the opening game of Euro 2016 on Friday.

Olivier Giroud had put France ahead with a header in the 57th minute but Romania equalised with a penalty by Bogdan Stancu eight minutes later and looked to be heading for a draw.

Anthony Martial upped the tempo for France when he came on as a substitute for Paul Pogba with 13 minutes left but Payet was the game's stand-out performer and he curled a beautiful left-foot shot into the top corner in the 89th minute.

The win puts France top of Group A on three points, with Albanian and Switzerland due to meet in Lens on Saturday. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)