PARIS May 21 Hatem Ben Arfa is at peace with
himself and hopes a growing maturity that has made him more of a
team player will see him selected in the France squad for next
month's European Championship, the forward said on Monday.
Ben Arfa was cut from an extended French squad for the 2008
tournament and then left out completely for the World Cup in
South Africa two years later by former coach Raymond Domenech.
He struggled with discipline and moved to Newcastle United
in August 2010 after a troubled spell at Olympique Marseille
where he fell out with coach Didier Deschamps.
However, two years on and a strong end to the English
Premier League season where he scored thundering goals against
Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers has strengthened Ben
Arfa's case to finally be included.
"I am more peaceful now," Ben Arfa told reporters at
France's training camp in Clairefontaine on the outskirts of
Paris.
"I make more efforts for the others. Every failure makes you
grow. I have evolved and at 25 I think I'm more mature than when
I was 20."
France coach Laurent Blanc must reduce his current training
squad to 23 by May 29 and Ben Arfa was ready for whatever
outcome.
"Obviously you wonder what is going to happen but I have no
hunch. I just hope I will be in the squad.
"I still remember the shocks of 2008 and 2010. If it has to
happen, I will adapt."
France are in Group D with Sweden, England and co-hosts
Ukraine.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tom Bartlett)