* Trio join Sagna on sidelines for Euro qualifiers
* Doubts too over Abidal and Koscielny
(Updates with Ribery and Matuidi out)
By Pascal Lietout
CLAIREFONTAINE, France, Oct 3 France trio Karim
Benzema, Franck Ribery and Blaise Matuidi have been ruled out of
Friday's Euro 2012 qualifier at home to Albania and next week's
final group game with Bosnia because of injuries, the French
Football Federation said on Monday.
The three were part of the 24-man squad named by coach
Laurent Blanc last week but fresh injuries while on club duty
mean France will be stretched as they try to wrap up
qualification for June's finals in Ukraine and Poland.
"MRI scans...have shown that all three are unable to play in
the matches," a federation statement said.
France lead Group D by a point from Bosnia with just the two
qualifiers at the Stade de France left.
Regulars Philippe Mexes, Yoann Gourcuff, Abou Diaby and
Guillaume Hoarau were already out with long-standing injuries
and on Sunday Bacary Sagna pulled out after breaking his leg
playing for Arsenal, leading to a call-up for Mathieu Debuchy.
Real Madrid striker Benzema is suffering from an abductor
muscle problem, Bayern Munich winger Ribery has calf injuries
and Paris St Germain midfielder Matuidi is struggling with thigh
trouble.
Defenders Eric Abidal and Laurent Koscielny remain in the
squad but are doubtful with knocks.
"It is part of the job of national coach," Blanc earlier
told reporters about his squad's fitness.
"Players are subjected to quite a tough regime with (club)
matches every three or four days and muscle injuries can
multiply. Eric is very important to us. I really hope he will be
fit to play."
A decision on possible replacements for the injured trio has
not yet been made and depends on whether Blanc sticks to his
usual plan of having one man up front or switches to 4-4-2 given
that Albania are likely to play defensively on Friday.
France may try to attack more than normal as they need to
beat Albania to guarantee they stay in front of Bosnia ahead of
the final showdown with the Balkan side on Oct. 11.
