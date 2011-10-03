CLAIREFONTAINE, France Oct 3 France striker
Karim Benzema has been ruled out of Friday's Euro 2012 qualifier
at home to Albania and next Tuesday's game with Bosnia because
of an abductor muscle problem.
"The nature of the injury means we couldn't have him for the
two matches. He must return to Real Madrid tonight," France
coach Laurent Blanc told reporters on Monday but said he did not
know if he would call up a replacement.
France lead Group D by a point from Bosnia with just the two
home qualifiers left.
