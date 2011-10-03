CLAIREFONTAINE, France Oct 3 France striker Karim Benzema has been ruled out of Friday's Euro 2012 qualifier at home to Albania and next Tuesday's game with Bosnia because of an abductor muscle problem.

"The nature of the injury means we couldn't have him for the two matches. He must return to Real Madrid tonight," France coach Laurent Blanc told reporters on Monday but said he did not know if he would call up a replacement.

France lead Group D by a point from Bosnia with just the two home qualifiers left. (Reporting by Pascal Lietout; Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)