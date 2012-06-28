By Julien Pretot
| PARIS, June 28
PARIS, June 28 France coach Laurent Blanc and
the French federation (FFF) had not yet decided whether the
former world champion would sign a new contract after his team's
Euro 2012 quarter-final exit, the FFF said on Thursday.
"(French federation president) Noel Le Graet and Laurent
Blanc have spoken at length on Thursday, June 28," the FFF said
in a statement on their website (www.fff.fr).
"After these exchanges, the FFF president and the coach have
agreed to think it over for a while."
Talking to reporters at the federation headquarters, Blanc
was a bit more specific.
"We agreed to think it over for 48 hours. We have not
decided anything yet. I think we will be talking to each other
again at the weekend," he said.
France were knocked out 2-0 by holders Spain in the
quarter-finals at Euro 2012 last Saturday.
Blanc's contract expires this Saturday.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)