PARIS May 31 The French government will boycott
the European soccer championships to be held in Ukraine in June
in protest at the treatment of imprisoned former prime minister
Yulia Tymoshenko, the French sports minister said on Thursday.
The EU has voiced concern over the fate of opposition leader
Tymoshenko, but has failed to decide on a joint boycott of the
Euro 2012 soccer tournament, which is being co-hosted by Poland
and Ukraine.
The Dutch have said they will not send any political
representatives, and nor will the European Commission. Other
countries, such as Germany, have said their attendance is linked
to Tymoshenko's fate.
The former prime minister says she has been beaten and her
health has deteriorated rapidly since her imprisonment last
October, which the EU has said is politically motivated.
"No member of the government will travel to Ukraine during
the European championships", France's newly-appointed Sports
Minister Valerie Fourneyron told reporters on the sidelines of a
friendly match between France and Serbia.
"The decision has been taken as a result of Mrs.
Tymoshenko's situation," she said, adding she had informed
Ukrainian authorities and that France's national soccer team
would still play in the tournament.
Tymoshenko, the main opponent of President Viktor
Yanukovich, was sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of
abusing her power as prime minister in forcing through a 2009
gas deal with Russia.
She has denied any wrongdoing and says Yanukovich is
pursuing a vendetta against her.
But Ukraine authorities have kept up the pressure, adding
accusations of tax evasion, and on Wednesday said they were
looking into her possible involvement in a 16-year-old contract
killing.
In an interview with Britain's BBC News on Thursday,
Yanukovich said he was aware that Tymoshenko's case could hinder
Ukraine's integration into the EU.
But he said the legal process was still ongoing.
"We have approached foreign lawyers... they will carry out a
legal audit of Tymoshenko's case. Very soon we will hear their
findings," he said, but did not elaborate.
Tymoshenko remains in prison in the city of Kharkiv, one of
the Euro 2012 venues, and is on hunger strike in protest at what
she said was an assault by prison guards, an allegation denied
by the prison administration.
(Reporting By pascal Lietout; Writing by Vicky Buffery, editing
by Diana Abdallah)