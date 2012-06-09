WARSAW, June 9 Facts and figures ahead of Monday's Euro 2012 Group D match between France and England at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, Ukraine:

* France are unbeaten against England in the European Championship. They knocked England out of the 1964 tournament in the qualifying rounds, drew 0-0 in a group game at the 1992 finals and beat their old rivals 2-1 in 2004 in Portugal.

* The French are also unbeaten against England in their last five meetings, winning the last three games. Their last defeat was a 1-0 reverse in Montpellier in 1997 at the Tournoi de France.

* Since a disastrous World Cup in 2010 and two defeats immediately afterwards, France have embarked on a run of 21 matches without defeat, including 15 victories.

* Though England have a poor record against France in the Euros, they have fared well at World Cup finals, beating the French at the 1966 and 1982 finals.

* Since losing to France at Wembley in a friendly in November 2010, England have lost just one of 12 matches, a 3-2 home defeat by Netherlands in February this year.

* England's record at Euro finals is hardly outstanding. In four of their last six Euros they have gone out at the group stage. They have won just six of 21 matches at those finals. (Compiled by Paul Radford, Editing by Tom Pilcher)