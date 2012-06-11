Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
DONETSK June 11 A 20-metre drive from Samir Nasri brought France level with England at 1-1 at halftime in their Euro 2012 Group D game on Monday after Joleon Lescott had put Roy Hodgson's side ahead.
Lescott got the better of France defender Alou Diarra when he rose well to firmly head home a sweeping free kick from the right by Steven Gerrard for his first goal for England.
Minutes later Diarra went close to making amends with a thundering header from a Nasri cross which England keeper Joe Hart did well to keep out.
But France got back on level terms when the influential Nasri struck with a sweet low drive that skidded past his his Manchester City team mate Hart.
(Reporting By Simon Evans in Kharkiv, editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.