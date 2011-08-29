CLAIREFONTAINE, France Aug 29 Paris St Germain striker Guillaume Hoarau has pulled out of France's Euro 2012 qualifiers against Albania and Romania next month, coach Laurent Blanc said on Monday.

Hoarau, who is suffering from groin and shoulder pains, may not be replaced in the squad, Blanc told a news conference at France's training camp on the outskirts of Paris.

"I'm waiting to assess my strikers' form but it is very likely that he will not be replaced," he said.

Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna is also a doubt for the two qualifiers as he has been suffering from a fever.

"We will assess the situation tomorrow when he arrives," said Blanc.

France are top of Group D with 13 points from six matches.

They travel to Albania on Friday before meeting Romania in Bucharest on the following Tuesday.

(Reporting by Olivier Guillemain; writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

