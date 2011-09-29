* Lyon forward back after two-year absence
PARIS, Sept 29 Olympique Lyon forward Bafetimbi
Gomis returned to the France set-up for the first time in almost
two years on Thursday when he was the only addition to the squad
for October's Euro 2012 qualifying matches at home to Albania
and Bosnia.
Laurent Blanc's men, who top Group D by a point from Bosnia
with just next Friday and the Oct. 11 games left, will look to
quickly wrap up qualification for next year's finals in Ukraine
and Poland.
Gomis, who has five caps, is Ligue 1's top scorer with six
goals and scored with an exquisite strike in Tuesday's 2-0 win
over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
He replaced injured forward Guillaume Hoarau in the only
change to the squad which won 2-1 in Albania and drew 0-0 in
Romania this month, meaning in-form Montpellier forward Olivier
Giroud misses out.
"It was obvious from what he has been doing at
the start of the season that he is a player full of confidence,"
Blanc told reporters about the tall but athletic Gomis, whose
last game for France was in October 2009.
"We said last time he was not far from the France squad. The
team is always open to players with confidence and all those who
could give us something extra."
Striker Karim Benzema has a slight knock but was included.
Uncapped centre back Laurent Koscielny was again called up
with Philippe Mexes and Mamadou Sakho still injured.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Cedric Carrasso (Girondins Bordeaux), Hugo
Lloris (Olympique Lyon), Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille)
Defenders: Eric Abidal (Barcelona), Patrice Evra (Manchester
United), Younes Kaboul (Tottenham Hotspur), Laurent Koscielny
(Arsenal), Adil Rami (Valencia), Anthony Reveillere (Lyon),
Bacary Sagna (Arsenal).
Midfielders: Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United), Alou Diarra
(Marseille), Yann M'Vila (Stade Rennes), Florent Malouda
(Chelsea), Marvin Martin (Sochaux), Blaise Matuidi (Paris St
Germain), Samir Nasri (Manchester City), Mathieu Valbuena
(Marseille)
Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kevin Gameiro (PSG),
Bafetimbi Gomis (Lyon), Jeremy Menez (PSG), Loic Remy
(Marseille), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich)
