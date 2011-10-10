PARIS Oct 10 France coach Laurent Blanc has
chosen his team to start Tuesday's Euro 2012 qualifying decider
against Bosnia and hopes the pressure of the encounter will not
ruin the spectacle.
The French lead second-placed Bosnia by a point in Group D
before the final qualifier at the Stade de France with the
winner heading to Ukraine and Poland next June and the loser
going into the playoffs.
Although a point will do for France and their squad is
riddled with injuries, Blanc wants the qualification campaign to
end in style.
"We intend to play our game. Of course, if two or three
minutes from the end, we have to shut up shop, we will do it,"
he told a news conference adding that he hoped "the importance
of the game does not kill the play".
Patrice Evra is doubtful after suffering a thigh problem in
Friday's 3-0 win over Albania but fellow defender Eric Abidal
and striker Kevin Gameiro could return from injury as Blanc
ponders going back to a single attacker having played 4-4-2
against the Albanians.
"Yes, I have the team (in mind) but it will be confirmed
after training. I want to have confirmation that the players
which I am counting on impress this evening," Blanc added.
Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will again captain the side.
"I'm proud to wear the armband but that is secondary to
qualification," Lloris said, acknowledging that a goalkeeper as
captain can often be a long way from the action.
"There are still many goalkeepers who are captains. If I
have something to say, armband or not, I say it."
