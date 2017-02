PARIS Oct 11 Samir Nasri's second-half penalty sent a nervy France into the Euro 2012 finals after a 1-1 home draw against Bosnia who had to settle for a playoff place following their Group D decider on Tuesday.

France began the final qualifier a point ahead of the Bosnians and needing at least a draw to qualify automatically for next year's finals in Poland and Ukraine.

The hosts trailed to Edin Dzeko's strike five minutes before halftime and needed a 78th minute spot kick to secure a draw at the Stade de France.

Nasri was tripped by Emir Spahic on the edge of the box and the midfielder clinically scored from the spot.

