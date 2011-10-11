(Adds quotes)
By Julien Pretot
PARIS Oct 11 Samir Nasri's second-half penalty
sent a nervy France into the Euro 2012 finals after a 1-1 home
draw against Bosnia who had to settle for a playoff place
following their Group D decider on Tuesday.
The hosts trailed to Edin Dzeko's strike five minutes before
halftime and needed a 78th minute spot kick to secure a draw at
the Stade de France. Nasri was tripped by Emir Spahic just
inside the box and the midfielder clinically scored from the
spot.
France began the final qualifier a point ahead of the
Bosnians and needing at least a draw to qualify automatically as
group winners for next year's finals in Poland and Ukraine.
France finished on 21 points with Bosnia, on 20, heading for
the playoffs where they hope to secure a place in a major
tournament as an independent nation for the first time.
"We played poorly in the first half and that was partly
because of the game Bosnia played," France coach Laurent Blanc,
who took charge of the national team in August 2010, told a news
conference.
"I told the players that if they wanted to go to the
playoffs they'd just have to play like that. It was a nerve
racking match."
Bosnia coach Safet Susic said his side "gave everything".
"I am sad for my players who gave everything. I am proud of
them and I hope we'll have more luck in the playoffs," said
Susic.
"We controlled the game during 60 minutes but then we
suffered physically."
Bosnia played some nice, quick passing football throughout
but France, below par in the first half, increased the pressure
after the break and were eventually rewarded.
France keeper Hugo Lloris dived to his right to palm away
Senad Lulic's attempt in the fifth minute but Loic Remy wasted a
great chance for the hosts whe he raced clear on goal, but a
poor touch allowed Keeper Kenan Hasagic to smother.
Dzeko then burst into the box after being set up by a
Zvjezdan Misimovic flick, but was denied by the ever cool
Lloris.
In the 24th minute, Miralem Pjanic raced down the right and
found the unmarked Dzeko on the left, but the Manchester City
striker fired wide despite looking set for a deserved opener.
Bosnia, however, were rewarded five minutes from the
interval as Dzejo unleashed an exquisite curling shot inside the
far post fom the edge of the area.
Les Bleus stepped up a gear after the break but proved too
clumsy to unsettle the Bosnia defence.
Nasri came close in the 72nd minute but his powerful free
kick was deflected onto the bar by substitute keeper Asmir
Begovic.
Begovic, however, was powerless when Nasri wrongfooted him
from the penalty spot after Spahic's careless foul.
France, who are unbeaten in their last 15 games, created a
string of chances in the closing stages but failed to convert.
