PARIS Oct 12 France got the point they needed
to ensure qualification for Euro 2012 against a hard-working
Bosnia side on Tuesday but Laurent Blanc's team know they will
need further improvement to make an impression at next year's
finals.
The French have struggled since following up their World Cup
victory on home soil in 1998 with the European crown two years
later and although those dominant days are a thing of the past,
the current crop are proving a tough side to beat.
Trailing to a sublime Edin Dzeko strike, France can thank
the Bosnian hitman's Manchester City team mate Samir Nasri for
converting a second half penalty that booked the side's ticket
to the finals and extended their unbeaten streak to 15 games.
"We want to stay invincible as long as possible," Valencia
centre back Adil Rami told reporters after Tuesday's win.
"Our 15-game unbeaten run is great for confidence. This is a
statistic that we need to use to help us grow."
Blanc is hoping to line up a couple of friendlies next month
before France's championship credentials are given a thorough
test against a German side that won all 10 of their qualifying
games in Bremen next February.
"We will play games with nothing at stake against top teams
so it will be the opportunity to develop our play," Blanc said.
Last year, France were completely outplayed by Spain at the
Stade de France, losing 2-0 in a friendly that sowed the seeds
for a disastrous World Cup, where they were knocked out in the
first round and were torn apart by off-field controversies.
"That scar will never go away because there will always be
someone, a blogger, reporters, who will talk about it and
because the players involved will never forget," added Blanc,
who will hope inject some new blood before the finals.
"We will certainly give playing time to those we have not
seen much yet," he said.
Midfielder Nasri, meanwhile, is hoping France will use those
games to "grow as a team".
"When you look at the best teams -- Germany and Spain -- you
see that they have been playing together for a long time and
that's what we need if we are to compete at the highest level,"
he said.
"That's what we must work on, grow as a team, because
otherwise, we have the players we need, we all play at the
biggest clubs."
Defender Eric Abidal believes France can ill-afford a repeat
of the first half against Bosnia at next year's finals or their
stay in Poland and Ukraine could be a short one.
"If we have a 45-minute lapse like that at Euro, we will pay
dearly for it," the Barcelona player said.
