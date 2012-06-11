DONETSK June 11 France and England cancelled each other out in a 1-1 Euro 2012 Group D draw that began full of energy and invention but slowed into a tight clash as the players tired in the Ukraine heat on Monday.

England were full of running early on and, after James Milner missed a sitter, they went ahead on the half-hour when centre back Joleon Lescott met a Steven Gerrard free kick to head in his first international goal.

Samir Nasri brought France deservedly level with a well-struck low drive from the edge of the box in the 39th minute, moments after England keeper Joe Hart had produced a great save to keep out a thundering Alou Diarra header.

Ukraine take on Sweden in the other Group D game in Kiev later on Monday to complete the first round of matches. (Reporting By Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)