Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
DONETSK June 11 France and England cancelled each other out in a 1-1 Euro 2012 Group D draw that began full of energy and invention but slowed into a tight clash as the players tired in the Ukraine heat on Monday.
England were full of running early on and, after James Milner missed a sitter, they went ahead on the half-hour when centre back Joleon Lescott met a Steven Gerrard free kick to head in his first international goal.
Samir Nasri brought France deservedly level with a well-struck low drive from the edge of the box in the 39th minute, moments after England keeper Joe Hart had produced a great save to keep out a thundering Alou Diarra header.
Ukraine take on Sweden in the other Group D game in Kiev later on Monday to complete the first round of matches. (Reporting By Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.