* Nasri, Ben Arfa, Menez and Mvila face disciplinary hearing

* Deschamps thinking of taking over as France coach

By Julien Pretot

PARIS, July 3 The French Football Federation has opened disciplinary proceedings against players Samir Nasri, Hatem Ben Arfa, Jeremy Menez and Yann Mvila for misbehaving at Euro 2012, the FFF said on Tuesday.

The federation added that Didier Deschamps, who has just left his job at Olympique Marseille, had asked for time to think about taking over from Laurent Blanc as France coach.

Deschamps has until the end of the week to make his decision, said FFF president Noel Le Graet.

"Hatem Ben Arfa, Yann Mvila, Samir Nasri and Jeremy Menez are summoned to appear before the disciplinary committee," Le Graet told a news conference.

Nasri insulted a reporter after the 2-0 quarter-final defeat by eventual champions Spain while Menez did the same to captain Hugo Lloris.

Ben Arfa was involved in a dressing-room argument with Blanc and Mvila did not shake the coach's hand when he was replaced by Olivier Giroud against Spain.

Blanc declined to renew his contract following the team's defeat.

Le Graet also said the bonus money of 100,000 euros ($125,800) due to Nasri, Menez, Mvila and Ben Arfa for reaching the last eight in Poland and Ukraine had been "frozen".

($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Editing by Tony Jimenez)