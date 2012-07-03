(Refiles with new headline)
* Nasri, Ben Arfa, Menez and Mvila face disciplinary hearing
* Deschamps thinking about whether he wants France job
By Julien Pretot
PARIS, July 3 The French Football Federation has
opened disciplinary proceedings against players Samir Nasri,
Hatem Ben Arfa, Jeremy Menez and Yann Mvila for misbehaving at
Euro 2012, the FFF said on Tuesday.
The federation added that Didier Deschamps, who has just
left Olympique Marseille and is the favourite to replace Laurent
Blanc as France coach, needed time to work out whether he wanted
the job.
"Hatem Ben Arfa, Yann Mvila, Samir Nasri and Jeremy Menez
are summoned to appear before the disciplinary committee," FFF
president Noel Le Graet told a news conference.
Nasri insulted a reporter after the 2-0 quarter-final defeat
by eventual champions Spain while Menez did the same to captain
Hugo Lloris.
Ben Arfa was involved in a dressing-room argument with Blanc
and Mvila did not shake the coach's hand when he was replaced by
Olivier Giroud against Spain.
Blanc declined to renew his contract following the team's
defeat.
Le Graet said he had contacted Deschamps to see if the
former World Cup and European championship-winning midfielder
was interested in the France job.
"I read this morning that Deschamps had said 'no'. That's a
mistake. He's a boy I would like to work with," Le Graet said.
"He said he was not in the right state of mind to think
about it right now and asked for a delay."
Asked about when Deschamps needed to confirm his interest,
Le Graet said: "By the end of the week would be good".
The new coach will be named "at the end of the week or the
beginning of next week," the president added.
Le Graet also said the individual bonus money of 100,000
euros ($125,800) due to the entire squad for reaching the last
eight in Poland and Ukraine had been "frozen".
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
