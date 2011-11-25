PARIS, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012
finalists France ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on
Dec.2:
Qualified: As winners of Group D
P W D L F A Pts
France 10 6 3 1 15 4 21
Bosnia 10 6 2 2 17 8 20
Romania 10 3 5 2 13 9 14
Belarus 10 3 4 3 8 7 13
Albania 10 2 3 5 7 14 9
Luxembourg 10 1 1 8 3 21 4
Results:
2010
Sept 3 Belarus H Lost 0-1
Sept 7 Bosnia A Won 2-0 (Benzema, Malouda)
Oct 9 Romania H Won 2-0 (Remy, Gourcuff)
Oct 12 Luxembourg H Won 2-0 (Benzema, Gourcuff)
2011
March 25 Luxembourg A Won 2-0 (Mexes, Gourcuff)
June 3 Belarus A Drew 1-1 (Malouda)
Sept 2 Albania A Won 2-1 (Benzema, Mvila)
Sept 6 Romania A Drew 0-0
Oct 7 Albania H Won 3-0 (Malouda, Remy,
Reveillere)
Oct 11 Bosnia H Drew 1-1 (Nasri)
Leading scorers in qualifiers: Karim Benzema, Florent
Malouda, Yoann Gourcuff (3)
Previous European Championship record:
Appearances: 7 (1960, 1984, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)
European Championship Honours: Winners: 1984, 2000
FIFA world ranking (Nov 2011): 15th
Draw for 2012: Allocated in Pot 4 with Denmark, Czech
Republic and Ireland
Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland
Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia
Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden
Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland
Coach: Laurent Blanc
Captain: Hugo Lloris captained France in their last two
internationals, but Blanc will select his skipper for Euro 2012
next year.
Prospects: France head to the finals on a 17-match unbeaten
run but failed to impress during the qualifying campaign.
They have not made it past the first round in an
international competition since reaching the 2006 World Cup
final. In Karim Benzema they have one of the top strikers in
Europe but they lack creativity in midfield and it will be a
major surprise if they repeat their previous successes in the
tournament.
