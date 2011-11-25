PARIS, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012 finalists France ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on Dec.2:

Qualified: As winners of Group D

P W D L F A Pts

France 10 6 3 1 15 4 21

Bosnia 10 6 2 2 17 8 20

Romania 10 3 5 2 13 9 14

Belarus 10 3 4 3 8 7 13

Albania 10 2 3 5 7 14 9

Luxembourg 10 1 1 8 3 21 4

Results:

2010

Sept 3 Belarus H Lost 0-1

Sept 7 Bosnia A Won 2-0 (Benzema, Malouda)

Oct 9 Romania H Won 2-0 (Remy, Gourcuff)

Oct 12 Luxembourg H Won 2-0 (Benzema, Gourcuff)

2011

March 25 Luxembourg A Won 2-0 (Mexes, Gourcuff)

June 3 Belarus A Drew 1-1 (Malouda)

Sept 2 Albania A Won 2-1 (Benzema, Mvila)

Sept 6 Romania A Drew 0-0

Oct 7 Albania H Won 3-0 (Malouda, Remy,

Reveillere)

Oct 11 Bosnia H Drew 1-1 (Nasri)

Leading scorers in qualifiers: Karim Benzema, Florent Malouda, Yoann Gourcuff (3)

Previous European Championship record:

Appearances: 7 (1960, 1984, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

European Championship Honours: Winners: 1984, 2000

FIFA world ranking (Nov 2011): 15th

Draw for 2012: Allocated in Pot 4 with Denmark, Czech Republic and Ireland

Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland

Coach: Laurent Blanc

Captain: Hugo Lloris captained France in their last two internationals, but Blanc will select his skipper for Euro 2012 next year.

Prospects: France head to the finals on a 17-match unbeaten run but failed to impress during the qualifying campaign.

They have not made it past the first round in an international competition since reaching the 2006 World Cup final. In Karim Benzema they have one of the top strikers in Europe but they lack creativity in midfield and it will be a major surprise if they repeat their previous successes in the tournament.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)