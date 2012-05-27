VALENCIENNES, France May 27 Adil Rami struck
late to earn France a comeback 3-2 friendly win over visitors
Iceland on Sunday two weeks before they start their Euro 2012
campaign.
Centre back Rami found the back of the net with three
minutes left after Franck Ribery and Mathieu Debuchy had
cancelled out Birkir Bjarnason and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson's
first-half goals for Iceland.
France, however, produced a terrible defensive display with
left back Patrice Evra at fault for both goals two days before
coach Laurent Blanc has to trim his Euro squad from 25 to 23
players.
Les Bleus, in Group D at Euro 2012 with Ukraine, England and
Sweden, next host Serbia in Reims on Thursday before taking on
Estonia in Le Mans on June 5.
(Reporting by Pascal Lietout; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing
by Ed Osmond)