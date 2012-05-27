VALENCIENNES, France May 27 Adil Rami struck late to earn France a comeback 3-2 friendly win over visitors Iceland on Sunday two weeks before they start their Euro 2012 campaign.

Centre back Rami found the back of the net with three minutes left after Franck Ribery and Mathieu Debuchy had cancelled out Birkir Bjarnason and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson's first-half goals for Iceland.

France, however, produced a terrible defensive display with left back Patrice Evra at fault for both goals two days before coach Laurent Blanc has to trim his Euro squad from 25 to 23 players.

Les Bleus, in Group D at Euro 2012 with Ukraine, England and Sweden, next host Serbia in Reims on Thursday before taking on Estonia in Le Mans on June 5.

