PARIS Aug 25 France recalled Franck Ribery on
Thursday for the Euro 2012 qualifiers in Albania and Romania
along with defender Laurent Koscielny and winger Mathieu
Valbuena.
Ribery missed the 1-1 friendly draw with Chile this month
because of an ankle problem but has been brought back for the
matches on Sept. 2 and Sept. 6.
Koscielny returns with Mamadou Sakho injured and Valbuena
has impressed for Olympique Marseille in the early weeks of the
league season.
Coach Laurent Blanc has called up 24 rather than the usual
23 players because defender Adil Rami is suspended against
Albania.
France top Group D with 13 points from Belarus (12), Bosnia
(10), Romania and Albania (8) and Luxembourg (1).
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Cedric Carrasso (Girondins Bordeaux), Hugo
Lloris (Olympique Lyon), Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille)
Defenders: Eric Abidal (Barcelona), Patrice Evra (Manchester
United), Younes Kaboul (Tottenham Hotspur), Laurent Koscielny
(Arsenal), Adil Rami (Valencia), Anthony Reveillere (Lyon),
Bacary Sagna (Arsenal).
Midfielders: Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United), Alou Diarra
(Marseille), Yann M'Vila (Stade Rennes), Florent Malouda
(Chelsea), Marvin Martin (Sochaux), Blaise Matuidi (Paris St
Germain), Samir Nasri (Manchester City), Mathieu Valbuena
(Marseille)
Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kevin Gameiro (PSG),
Guillaume Hoarau (PSG), Jeremy Menez (PSG), Loic Remy
(Marseille), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich)
