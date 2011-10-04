PARIS Oct 4 Djibril Cisse and Jeremy Mathieu
have been called up by injury-hit France for the final Euro 2012
qualifiers at home to Albania and Bosnia, the national
federation said in a statement on Tuesday.
Karim Benzema, Franck Ribery, Blaise Matuidi and Bacary
Sagna have all pulled out of the squad named last week.
Forward Kevin Gameiro and defender Eric Adibal are also
doubtful for the Albania game on Friday so Lazio striker Cisse
and uncapped Valencia utility player Mathieu have been drafted
in.
Gameiro and Abidal will stay with the squad in a bid to be
fit for next Tuesday's final qualifier with Bosnia at the Stade
de France.
France lead Group D by a point from Bosnia.
