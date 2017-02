PARIS Oct 7 Samir Nasri was back to his best as France consolidated top spot in Euro 2012 Group D qualifying with a 3-0 home win over Albania on Friday.

France, who are guaranteed at least a playoff spot, have 20 points from nine games, one point ahead of Bosnia who they face in a group decider at the Stade de France on Tuesday.

Nasri, who has struggled in international football recently, finally delivered for Les Bleus as he set the pace in midfield and created the second goal for Loic Remy after Florent Malouda had put them in front in the 11th minute.

Anthony Reveillere added a third in the 67th minute following a fine defence-splitting pass from fellow substitute Marvin Martin.