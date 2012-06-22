By Julien Pretot
| DONETSK, June 22
DONETSK, June 22 France cannot expect to
dominate possession in their Euro 2012 quarter-final against
Spain on Saturday but with Yohan Cabaye back in the starting
line-up they should make the most of what they do get.
Having diffused dressing-room tensions after losing 2-0 to
Sweden in their final group game, Les Bleus set their sights
firmly on the world and European champions.
"We discussed this (the tensions) with the players involved
deep into the night after the game," coach Laurent Blanc told a
news conference on Friday.
"It was important to disperse the bad vibes. It has been
done intelligently," said captain Hugo Lloris.
"But two days after the game, we were preparing the game
against Spain," Blanc added.
France will have to adapt to their opponents instead of
playing their own game even though Spain have never beaten Les
Bleus in six competitive matches.
"At least there is one stat in our favour. But things have
changed for us and for Spain," said Blanc.
"Let's hope that it remains in our favour for two or three
more days."
Blanc will rely on Cabaye whose neat passing was missed when
he was rested for the Sweden game.
"It is when they are not playing that you realise how these
players are important," the coach said.
"His technical qualities really help the team."
Cabaye brings attacking flair to France's game while Yann
Mvila has a more defensive role.
Mvila, however, is likely to start again with Alou Diarra
and Cabaye in midfield and France know they will be forced to
defend for long periods.
"Nobody has invented a strategy to deny Spain. When do you
have to adapt to your opponent's game? When they have the ball
and with Spain, it's roughly 65, 70 per cent of the time," Blanc
said.
"What you have to do is make the most of the remaining third
to develop your own football."
That is where Cabaye steps in, with quick passes towards the
front line, where Karim Benzema will look to score his first
goal of the tournament.
"It is not all about Karim Benzema. We have to understand
that. We saw that in the previous game, Sweden were just better
as a team," said Blanc who also has defensive worries.
Philippe Mexes will miss the game through suspension and
will be replaced by Laurent Koscielny, who only has three caps.
"He will be out to prove that he is not there by accident,"
said Lloris and Blanc agreed.
"He was actually very close to making it to the starting
central defence. We knew that by taking only three centre backs
to the competition he would be likely to play at some point,"
the coach said.
