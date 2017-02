PARIS, June 30 France coach Laurent Blanc is not renewing his contract after Les Bleus were knocked out in the Euro 2012 quarter-finals, the French federation (FFF) said on Saturday.

"Laurent Blanc has contacted the FFF president, Noel Le Graet, to tell him his decision not to ask for another contract," the FFF said in a statement on their website (www.fff.fr). (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)