PARIS, July 3 The French Football Federation (FFF) has opened disciplinary proceedings against players Samir Nasri, Hatem Ben Arfa, Jeremy Menez and Yann Mvila for misbehaving at Euro 2012, president Noel Le Graet said on Tuesday.

"Hatem Ben Arfa, Yann Mvila, Samir Nasri and Jeremy Menez are summoned to appear before the disciplinary committee," Le Graet told a news conference.

France were knocked out in the quarter-finals by eventual champions Spain and are without a coach after Laurent Blanc declined to renew his contract.