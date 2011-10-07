PARIS Oct 7 Defenders Patrice Evra and Adil
Rami and midfielder Yohan Cabaye picked up knocks in the 3-0
Euro 2012 qualifying win over Albania on Friday to add to
France's growing injury list.
France consolidated top spot in Group D and will qualify
automatically for the finals with at least a draw in their final
match at home to second-placed Bosnia on Tuesday.
"We can say we're unlucky injury wise," coach Laurent Blanc
told a news conference.
France were already without the injured Karim Benzema, Frank
Ribery, Eric Abidal, Bacary Sagna, Kevin Gameiro and Blaise
Matuidi for Friday's game.
Evra and Rami picked up thigh injuries against Albania while
midfielder Cabaye suffered an ankle injury, said Blanc, who
could not yet say whether the trio would be fit to face Bosnia.
"It is too soon to tell. We will assess the situation
tomorrow and we will likely decide on Sunday if they can play,"
he said.
Abidal, who was ruled out for Friday's game with a thigh
injury, could be back on Tuesday but Blanc will not rush the
Barcelona defender.
"It is going better day after day," he said.
"But we're talking about an international game and he will
play only if he is 100 percent fit."
