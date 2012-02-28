BREMEN, Germany Feb 28 Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will captain France at June's European Championship in Poland and Ukraine, coach Laurent Blanc said on Tuesday.

"He provides the most guarantees in that role. He is able to maintain a certain calmness, which is key for the job. It's a real choice, not a default choice," Blanc told reporters on the eve of the Germany v France friendly in Bremen.

Olympique Lyon shotstopper Lloris had been in competition for the role with Philippe Mexes and Eric Abidal.

"It's a great sign of confidence, which must of course be earned. This is a moment of great pride. I'll have to give even more," Lloris said.

Blanc has alternated his captain since taking charge after the 2010 World Cup, where previous skipper Patrice Evra led a revolt against former boss Raymond Domenech's rule as France crashed out in the group stage.

