Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
BREMEN, Germany Feb 28 Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will captain France at June's European Championship in Poland and Ukraine, coach Laurent Blanc said on Tuesday.
"He provides the most guarantees in that role. He is able to maintain a certain calmness, which is key for the job. It's a real choice, not a default choice," Blanc told reporters on the eve of the Germany v France friendly in Bremen.
Olympique Lyon shotstopper Lloris had been in competition for the role with Philippe Mexes and Eric Abidal.
"It's a great sign of confidence, which must of course be earned. This is a moment of great pride. I'll have to give even more," Lloris said.
Blanc has alternated his captain since taking charge after the 2010 World Cup, where previous skipper Patrice Evra led a revolt against former boss Raymond Domenech's rule as France crashed out in the group stage.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.