May 31 France midfielder Yann Mvila twisted his right ankle after five minutes of a Euro 2012 warm-up game against Serbia in Reims on Thursday putting his participation in the tournament at risk.

Mvila, who could not put any weight on his foot as he left the pitch, broke down in tears on the bench before being helped to the dressing room and was replaced by Alou Diarra.

The Stade Rennes player has been a regular starter since Laurent Blanc took charge of Les Bleus after the 2010 World Cup.

France start their Euro 2012 campaign against England in Group D on June 11 before taking on co-hosts Ukraine and Sweden.