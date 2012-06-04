CLAIREFONTAINE, France, June 4 France midfielder Yann Mvila is making progress in his recovery from an ankle sprain and could figure in his side's Euro 2012 opening game against England on June 11, coach Laurent Blanc said on Monday.

"Mvila is getting better, much better," Blanc told a news conference, adding that fellow midfielder Blaise Matuidi, who has a thigh problem, was also improving.

"There could be a nice surprise."

Mvila, regarded as Blanc's first-choice holding midfielder, suffered the injury in France's 2-0 win against Serbia in a warm-up game last Thursday.

France take on Estonia in Le Mans in their final warm-up on Tuesday before flying to Ukraine the following day. They face England in Donetsk, then take on co-hosts Ukraine in the same city on June 15 and Sweden in Kiev on June 19. (Reporting by Pascal Lietout; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)