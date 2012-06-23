(Note language in paragraph five may offend some readers)

DONETSK, June 23 France midfielder Samir Nasri was involved in a row with a French reporter after his team were knocked out of the Euro 2012 quarter-finals 2-0 by Spain on Saturday.

Nasri, who came in as a second-half substitute, went through the mixed zone without a word for text reporters after the match.

Asked by a reporter for a quote, he answered: "You are looking for shit, you are looking for trouble."

The reporter replied: "Get lost."

Nasri then turned back and said "fuck you" followed by a stream of further abuse, inviting the reporter to have a conversation with him man-to-man.

Nasri had already been involved in a row with the media at the tournament when he muttered "shut up" after scoring the equaliser in France's 1-1 draw against England in their opening game.

