(Note language in paragraph five may offend some readers)
DONETSK, June 23 France midfielder Samir Nasri
was involved in a row with a French reporter after his team were
knocked out of the Euro 2012 quarter-finals 2-0 by Spain on
Saturday.
Nasri, who came in as a second-half substitute, went through
the mixed zone without a word for text reporters after the
match.
Asked by a reporter for a quote, he answered: "You are
looking for shit, you are looking for trouble."
The reporter replied: "Get lost."
Nasri then turned back and said "fuck you" followed by a
stream of further abuse, inviting the reporter to have a
conversation with him man-to-man.
Nasri had already been involved in a row with the media at
the tournament when he muttered "shut up" after scoring the
equaliser in France's 1-1 draw against England in their opening
game.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)