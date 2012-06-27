(Note language in para five may offend some readers)
By Julien Pretot
PARIS, June 27 France midfielder Samir Nasri on
Tuesday issued an apology for insulting a journalist after his
team were knocked out of the Euro 2012 quarter-finals by Spain
last Saturday.
"Too many untruths circulate at the moment. May the fans,
and the children in particular, know that I regret sincerely
that my words may have shocked," he said on his Twitter feed.
Nasri, who was a second-half substitute in France's 2-0
defeat by world and European champions Spain, passed waiting
reporters without saying a word after the match.
Asked by one journalist for a quote, he answered: "You are
looking for shit, you are looking for trouble."
The reporter replied: "Get lost, then, if you have nothing
to say."
Nasri turned back and said "fuck you" followed by a stream
of further abuse, inviting the reporter to have a conversation
with him man-to-man.
"I love the France team, I love football and I have deep
respect for the fans. For the rest, it's a personal matter
between me and some journalists. I will explain myself in due
time," Nasri added.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)