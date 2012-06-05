By Julien Pretot
| PARIS, June 5
PARIS, June 5 Despite a style of play that has
not exactly filled the fans with enthusiasm, France go into the
Euro 2012 finals as potential winners only two years after the
fiasco that ruined their World Cup in South Africa.
A 2-1 win against Germany in Bremen in February showed Les
Bleus, who were unbeaten in 20 games after a 2-0 win over Serbia
last week, would definitely be a force to be reckoned with at
the finals - even though some of their performances in the
qualifers left something to be desired.
France looked likely to extend that unbeaten run to 21
matches against Estonia on Tuesday, six days before facing
England in their opening match in Donetsk.
"Everybody was a bit scared before the Germany game and
everyone has been pleasantly surprised by our match and by the
result," said France coach Laurent Blanc, who took over from
Raymond Domenech after Les Bleus were knocked out in the first
round following off-pitch drama.
Domenech lost control of his squad in South Africa, with
striker Nicolas Anelka being kicked out after insulting the
coach at halftime in France's 2-0 defeat against Mexico.
Almost two years later, the former world and European
champions have regained composure.
"It is nice to win in Germany but we still have a lot of work
to do to perform well," said Blanc. "The victory in Bremen
showed we are able to raise our level on one game. But I say one
game. Whether we can do it throughout a competition is another
question."
Blanc's first ambition was to win one game in a group
featuring old foes England, Sweden and co-hosts Ukraine, who
they demolished 4-1 in a friendly in Donetsk last June.
The Germany win obviously changed that with France now
expected to go through after recording victories against
England, Brazil and Germany since the World Cup.
Although he has yet to find the perfect mix in midfield,
Blanc has probably found his central defence, with Philippe
Mexes expected to partner Adil Rami, baring injuries.
Mexes has partnered with Valencia defender 11 times since the
World Cup, in which France conceded six goals, including two in
Blanc's first outing, a 2-1 defeat against Norway.
But France's defensive record also owes a lot to cold-blooded
keeper Hugo Lloris, who has been named captain after a string of
perfect performances both with Olympique Lyon and Les Bleus.
Blanc's main concern may be the left flank, where Franck
Ribery has been struggling to reproduce the form that made him
an undisputed starter at Bayern Munich.
Up front, Blanc will be hoping that Karim Benzema will carry
his Real Madrid form into the Euro finals and he will also have,
in Montpellier's Olivier Giroud, an in-form striker who
finished as the top scorer in Ligue 1 with 21 goals.
Despite the positives though, France's qualification for the
finals was not without its worries.
They finished just one point clear of Bosnia at the top of
their group, but the final group game -- against Bosnia in Paris
last October did not go exactly according to plan.
Bosnia took the lead before halftime, and with 13 minutes to
play, they were leading the group with France second. However,
that changed with Samir Nasri equalised for France from the spot
and that goal enabled France to draw and finish on 21 points to
Bosnia's 20.
That points tally was the lowest by any group winner in the
six-team groups and does hint at an inconsistency that may yet
undermine their high hopes of emulating the 1984 and 2000
European Championship-winning sides.
(Editing by Tim Collings)