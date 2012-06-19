By Julien Pretot
KIEV, June 19 France coach Laurent Blanc
lamented France's lack of sharpness in midfield and defence
after they lost 2-0 to Sweden in their final Euro 2012 Group D
game on Tuesday but still reached the quarter-finals.
Although they enjoyed possession against the
already-eliminated Swedes, France were toothless in attack and
extremely shaky in midfield and at the back.
"We were not strong enough in the tackles. I think Sweden
played with a lot of heart, they gave everything, physically
they were much better than us," Blanc told a news conference
after France sealed second spot in the group on four points
behind England on seven.
"We did not suffer up front, we suffered a great deal at the
back and also in the midfield. Sweden had a lot of physical
impact there.
"I'm going to look at the game again but I think we conceded
too much space."
France could have fallen 2-0 down in the opening five
minutes when Ola Toivonen and Sebastian Larsson easily got the
better of the central defence.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was then allowed too much space in the
area to unleash a delightful acrobatic volley into the net nine
minutes into the second half.
"We were dominated in terms of tackles, in the air, on the
ground, throughout," said Blanc.
"Sweden had a lot of physical presence and we could not
fight that."
Asked what he thought of Hatem Ben Arfa and Yann Mvila's
performances after they were brought into the starting lineup
for Jeremy Menez and Yohan Cabaye, Blanc quipped: "I don't like
to talk about individual performances, tonight everyone was not
at the level we expected."
Mvila, however, never reproduced Cabaye's neat passing and
Ben Arfa produced a mediocre performance.
To make matters worse, or perhaps better considering the
player's performance, Philippe Mexes picked up his second yellow
card of the tournament and will miss the quarter-final clash
against Spain.
"It is always annoying to pick up a yellow card when you can
avoid it," Mexes said.
"It was 65 or 70 metres from our goal. You have to think
about it when you're on a yellow card."
France, however, did not do enough to win even though Blanc
said they would have deserved to draw 1-1 or 2-2.
"We were too average in too many areas, we could not hope to
win this game," he said.
