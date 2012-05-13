Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
PARIS May 13 France forward Loic Remy could miss next month's European Championship after sustaining an adductor muscle injury during Olympique Marseille's Ligue 1 game against Auxerre on Sunday.
Remy, who asked to be replaced in the 50th minute after he suddenly had to stop running, suffered a "serious" injury, according to French tv channel Canal+.
He was poised to be named in France's preliminary squad for Euro 2012 when coach Laurent Blanc unveils his list of Ligue 1 players on Tuesday.
Remy, 25, took part in seven of France's 10 qualifying matches. He has 17 caps and has scored four goals for his country.
France are in Group D at Euro 2012 along with England, co-hosts Ukraine and Sweden. (Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.