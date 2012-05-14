* Remy out for up to four weeks
* Kaboul suffering from knee injury
PARIS May 14 France striker Loic Remy and
defender Younes Kaboul sustained injuries over the weekend which
could rule them out of next month's European Championship.
Olympique Marseille's Remy was ruled out of action for up to
four weeks with a thigh injury while Tottenham Hotspur's Kaboul
suffered a re-occurrence of a knee injury.
Remy picked up a knock in Olympique Marseille's 3-0 victory
over AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1 on Sunday, two days before France
coach Laurent Blanc names his preliminary Euro 2012 squad of
home-based players.
"He should be out for three or four weeks," Marseille said
on their website (www.om.net).
"We'll see with the doctors but we need to know if we can
have him on time for the start of the competition," Blanc, who
will name a "larger than expected" squad on Tuesday because of
the injuries, told Infosport+.
Blanc was more worried by Kaboul's injury, which flared up
during Tottenham's final Premier League game against Fulham on
Sunday.
"His case is the most worrying. It's an old injury he's had
for two or three years. He will undergo checks today or
tomorrow," said Blanc.
Kaboul was included in Blanc's 12-man preliminary squad of
players based abroad.
Chelsea winger Florent Malouda also picked up a thigh
problem at the weekend but Blanc said he had been replaced "as a
precaution".
France are in Group B with England, co-hosts Ukraine and
Sweden in the June 8-July 1 tournament.
They kick off their campaign against England in Donetsk,
Ukraine, on June 11.
