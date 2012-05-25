(Adds details)

PARIS May 25 France striker Loic Remy has been ruled out of the European Championship with a thigh injury, the French soccer federation said on Friday.

"Loic Remy is out of Euro 2012. He hasn't fully recovered from his injury," the federation said on its website (www.fff.fr).

Remy was included in coach Laurent Blanc's preliminary 26-man squad even though he was doubtful for the finals after picking up the adductor muscle injury in Olympique Marseille's 3-0 Ligue 1 victory over AJ Auxerre on May 13.

Remy, 25, took part in seven of France's 10 qualifying matches. He has 17 caps and has scored four goals for his country.

France are in Group D with England, co-hosts Ukraine and Sweden at next month's tournament. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)